Carloforte, April 3 - Japanese and Sardinian cuisine are taking center stage on May 24-27 at the port of Carloforte on the island of San Pietro, in south-west Sardinia, for the 16th edition of the international Girotonno event. The Girotonno live show this year with include concerts with rock star Piero Pulù on May 26 and DJs Fargetta and Prezioso on May 25. The event is held on the picturesque seafront of Carloforte. Aureliana Curcio, the local councilor for culture and tourism, said that "between wine and cuisine, culture, art and performances, Girotonno celebrates and promotes, in one of Italy's most beautiful towns, red tuna - a symbol of the food culture and the economy of our town". A number of initiatives have been scheduled during the four-day extravaganza. They include a Tuna Competition with chefs from eight different countries - including France, Japan, Great Britain, Italy, Lithuania, Malta and Russia - who will prepare local tuna recipes. Michelin-starred Italian chefs will also take part in a live-cooking event. Guests will include Enzo Vizzari, Giorgione, Luigi Pomata while Andy Luotto and Ambra Pintore will present the shows. Traditional and new tuna dishes will be prepared in both an homage to the past and new trends. Girobukers International will also liven up the fest with performances by street artists. The Girotonno will be an occasion for tourists to book a long weekend to explore the venue and discover its many attractions, including a landscape with cliffs, bays and parks offering a variety of trekking trails. Residents speak a local dialect of Genoa, in the Liguria region. "It is a variety of the colonial Ligure" dialect, explained Andrea Luxoro, who is responsible for the language department of the local government, promoted by Tore Puggioni to preserve and promote the local language identity as a tourist attraction. The historic presence of Liguria can be admired in the architecture on the beachfront and city center and in food and wine traditions entrenched in the north-western region's tradition. There is also one of the few active tonnare, a complicated set of nets and chambers in which the tunas are trapped, in the Mediterranean that attracts tourists and anthropologists from around the world. "Girotonno is an event to promote red tuna in all its varieties, an historic event to promote the island of San Pietro and Sulcis worldwide, which includes several novelties this year", said the mayor of Carloforte, Salvatore Puggioni. Founded in 1738, Carloforte boasts a fascinating history. The Epopea Tabarchina, embracing the history of the Tabarchino people, will soon be presented as a candidate to be listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage by Tunisia, Liguria, Sardinia and the local councils of Carloforte and Calasetta.