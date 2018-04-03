Milan

Govt sues Dj Fabo case at Constitutional Court (3)

To see if Cappato action complied with founding charter

Govt sues Dj Fabo case at Constitutional Court (3)

Milan, April 3 - The government on Tuesday filed a suit with the Constitutional Court in the suit filed by a Milan court into the Constitutionality of the actions of right-to-die activist Marco Cappato in helping a blind and tetraplegic Italian DJ, Fabiano Antoniani aka Dj Fabo, commit assisted suicide in Switzerland last year. In February, at the end of Cappato's trial, judges decided to ask the Constitutional Court if the crime of helping assisted suicide complied with the Italian Constitution or not. On February 15 Cappato said he hoped the Constitutional Court will rule in his favour. Cappato said he hoped the top court would strike down a Fascist-era article in the penal code, Article 580, which punishes instigation to suicide. "The hope is that the Constitutional Court will establish that this 1930 norm is unconstitutional," said Cappato, a Radical Party member and treasurer of the right-to-die Luca Coscioni association. He said the norm "does not make any distinction for the suffering of the person".

