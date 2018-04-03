Milan

Pakistani migrant courier wanted in Slovenia nabbed in Milan

Helped 17 migrants cross from Hungary in 2015

Milan, April 3 - A Pakistani migrant courier wanted in Slovenia for helping take 17 Afghan and Pakistani migrants across the border from Hungary in 2015 was arrested in Milan on Monday. Ajaz Mohammad faces up to five years in jail in Slovenia for human trafficking. The man, who had a regular residence permit in Italy, has a criminal record for drunk driving, domestic abuse and favouring clandestine immigration in Italy

