Pakistani migrant courier wanted in Slovenia nabbed in Milan

Milan
03/04/2018
Milan, April 3 - A Pakistani migrant courier wanted in Slovenia for helping take 17 Afghan and Pakistani migrants across the border from Hungary in 2015 was arrested in Milan on Monday. Ajaz Mohammad faces up to five years in jail in Slovenia for human trafficking. The man, who had a regular residence permit in Italy, has a criminal record for drunk driving, domestic abuse and favouring clandestine immigration in Italy
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online