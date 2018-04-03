'No violation' at Bardonecchia France insists (3)

Rome, April 3 - France has insisted there was "no violation" of Italian sovereignty when French customs police carried out a urine test on a Nigerian asylum seeker in the office of an Italian migrant NGO in the Italian city on the French border near Grenoble. After Turin police opened a probe into the incident, which Italy protested, France said Sunday there was only a strict application of a 1990 accord which allows controls to be carried out on each side of the border. The NGO, Rainbow4Africa, said "the French should apologise to the Italians". Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, on Tuesday called on Premier Paolo Gentiloni to report to parliament on the incident. "The country's roe is at stake," said Meloni, a member of a centre-right alliance with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League of Matteo Salvini and the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.