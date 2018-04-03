Olympics: 7 countries interested in hosting 2026 (3)

Rome, April 3 - Seven countries on three continents have shown an interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. For Italy there are bids from Cortina d'Ampezzo, Milan and Turin. They will have to contend with Graz (Austria), Calgary (Canada), Sapporo (Japan), Stockholm (Sweden), Sion (Switzerland) and Erzurum (Turkey). The official bids will be communicated in October and the choice of the host city will be made on September 10 2019, at an IOC session in Milan.