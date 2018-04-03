Rome

Olympics: 7 countries interested in hosting 2026 (3)

Cortina, Milan and Turin for Italy

Olympics: 7 countries interested in hosting 2026 (3)

Rome, April 3 - Seven countries on three continents have shown an interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. For Italy there are bids from Cortina d'Ampezzo, Milan and Turin. They will have to contend with Graz (Austria), Calgary (Canada), Sapporo (Japan), Stockholm (Sweden), Sion (Switzerland) and Erzurum (Turkey). The official bids will be communicated in October and the choice of the host city will be made on September 10 2019, at an IOC session in Milan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara col fucile sull’ex sindaco

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco

di Francesco Ranieri

Giovane scomparso, trovato il cadavere

Giovane scomparso, trovato
il cadavere

Sparatoria per questioni vicinato, 2 feriti

Sparatoria per questioni vicinato, 2 feriti

Botte da orbi, cinque arresti

Botte da orbi, cinque arresti

Omicidio a Licata, ucciso uomo condannato a ergastolo

Omicidio a Licata, ucciso uomo condannato a ergastolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33