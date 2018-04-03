Foreign min denies Israel migrant deal, Israel scraps it (2)

Rome, April 3 - The Italian foreign ministry has denied Italy will take on migrants under an Israel-UN agreement to relocate 16,250 migrants in the West over five years - which Tel Aviv annulled on Tuesday. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier also rowed back on the PM's earlier statements on the deal, saying it was only "an example". The UNHCR confirmed that Italy would only have to take in some of the migrants if it agreed to do so. Israel on Tuesday scrapped the deal with the UNHCR. Netanyahu said he had assessed the advantages and disadvantages of the deal. The premier's move came after he visited Tel Aviv's southern districts where the migrant population is high. He said, however, that "despite juridical limitations and growing international difficulties we will continue to act with determination to use all the means at our disposal to get the infiltrated people out of the country".