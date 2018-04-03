11 mn Italians travelled on Easter Monday

Rome
03/04/2018
Rome, April 3 - Some 11 million Italians travelled on Easter Sunday, whether to take day trips to art cities or to have picnics in the countryside, sources said Tuesday. Italy's art cities were crowded and in mantua the Ducal Palace closed for a shortage of custodians.
