Rome

11 mn Italians travelled on Easter Monday

Flock to art cities, go on picnics

11 mn Italians travelled on Easter Monday

Rome, April 3 - Some 11 million Italians travelled on Easter Sunday, whether to take day trips to art cities or to have picnics in the countryside, sources said Tuesday. Italy's art cities were crowded and in mantua the Ducal Palace closed for a shortage of custodians.

