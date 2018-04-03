Foreign min denies Israel migrant deal, Israel suspends it

Rome
03/04/2018
Rome, April 3 - The Italian foreign ministry has denied Italy will take on migrants under an Israel-UN agreement to relocate 16,250 migrants in the West over five years. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also rowed back on the PM's earlier statements on the deal, saying it was only "an example". The UNHCR confirmed that Italy would only have to take in some of the migrants if it agreed to do so. Israel on Tuesday suspended the deal with the UNHCR.
