Rome

Foreign min denies Israel migrant deal, Israel suspends it

'Historic' deal with UNHCR frozen

Foreign min denies Israel migrant deal, Israel suspends it

Rome, April 3 - The Italian foreign ministry has denied Italy will take on migrants under an Israel-UN agreement to relocate 16,250 migrants in the West over five years. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also rowed back on the PM's earlier statements on the deal, saying it was only "an example". The UNHCR confirmed that Italy would only have to take in some of the migrants if it agreed to do so. Israel on Tuesday suspended the deal with the UNHCR.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Giovane scomparso, trovato il cadavere

Giovane scomparso, trovato
il cadavere

Sparatoria per questioni vicinato, 2 feriti

Sparatoria per questioni vicinato, 2 feriti

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara col fucile sull’ex sindaco

Infastidito dal fumo del barbecue spara sull’ex sindaco

di Francesco Ranieri

Botte da orbi, cinque arresti

Botte da orbi, cinque arresti

Uomo trovato morto in casa, arrestata la moglie

Uomo trovato morto in casa, arrestata la moglie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33