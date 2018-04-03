'No violation' at Bardonecchia France insists (2)

Rome
03/04/2018
Rome, April 3 - France has insisted there was "no violation" of Italian sovereignty when French customs police carried out a urine test on a Nigerian asylum seeker in the office of an Italian migrant NGO in the Italian city on the French border near Grenoble. After Turin police opened a probe into the incident, which Italy protested, France said Sunday there was only a strict application of a 1990 accord which allows controls to be carried out on each side of the border. The NGO, Rainbow4Africa, said "the French should apologise to the Italians".
