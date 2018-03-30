Times hails pope 'denying existence of Hell'

London, March 30 - The Times on Friday hailed Pope Francis' alleged assertion, in an interview denied by the Vatican, that Hell does not exist. "Thank heavens: pope puts Hell in doubt," said the British daily. The Vatican has denied the content of a conversation with La Repubblica daily founder Eugenio Scalfari, who quoted the pope as denying Hell's existence. The pope's conservative critics have criticised the alleged assertion, and the pope's alleged fondness for talking to atheists like Scalfari. In the interview, the Times said, Francis "abolishes hell, saying the souls of unrepentant sinners will simply disappear".