Rome

Pope set for Via Crucis

2 friars from Holy Land, Iraqi nun, Syrian family to carry cross

Pope set for Via Crucis

Rome, March 30 - Pope Francis is set to do the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) around the Colosseum Friday night, in remembrance of Christ's Crucifixion. Two friars from the Holy Land, an Iraqi nun, and a Syrian family are among those who will carry the cross around the ancient Roman monument amid tight security. The pope on Easter Sunday will celebrate Christ's resurrection, the crowning moment in the Christian calendar.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

di Salvatore De Maria

Compra un mobile usato e trova un Bot che vale 150mila euro

Compra un mobile usato e trova un Bot che vale 150mila euro

Agguato al Villaggio Aldisio

Agguato al Villaggio Aldisio

di Rosario Pasciuto

Scontro bus-auto, quattro feriti

Scontro bus-auto, quattro feriti

Operazione anti phishing: due calabresi a capo di un'organizzazione criminale

Operazione anti phishing: due calabresi a capo di un'organizzazione criminale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33