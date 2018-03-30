Couple kill selves near Mantua, daughter safe (4)

Mantua

'Tried to strangle girl'

Mantua, March 30 - A husband and wife were found hanged in their home at Pegognaga near Mantua on Friday and investigators said it was a double suicide perpetrated in front of their six-year-old daughter, their only child, who is safe despite an apparent attempt to strangle her. The couple are believed to have killed themselves Thursday evening, police said. The girl was found in a state of shock with bruising around her neck, police said. She has been taken to the paediatric department of Mantua's Carlo Poma Hospital, suffering from deep shock, medical sources said. The husband, who worked on a cattle farm, was 35 and his wife 27, police said. On Thursday the man phoned work to say he couldn't come in because he had to take his wife to the doctor's. Not having heard from them, one of the grandparents went to their home and found the bodies hanged by a single rope from a staircase bannister.

