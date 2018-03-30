Ischia

Start from projects not names - Salvini (3)

No M5S veto on Berlusconi

Start from projects not names - Salvini (3)

Ischia, March 30 - Any government-formation efforts must "start from projects and not names", and there can be no anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) veto against ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday on Ischia, where he is having an Easter break. "It's not as if you sit down to the table and say: I don't like you, go away!", he said. "You start from projects, not from names, from the premiers", he said on the hypothesis of a government with the M5S without his main ally, Berlusconi, whom most of the M5S are said to oppose. "You start from the things to be done, taxes, work, security, the important thing are the things to be done". Salvini has said he will stand by his alliance with Berlusconi, which got 37% in the general election, despite misgivings from the M5S, which got 32%. Government-formation talks, which start next week, are likely to take months.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

di Salvatore De Maria

Compra un mobile usato e trova un Bot che vale 150mila euro

Compra un mobile usato e trova un Bot che vale 150mila euro

Scontro frontale, tragedia sfiorata a Briga

Scontro frontale, tragedia sfiorata a Briga

di Emanuele Rigano

Operazione anti phishing: due calabresi a capo di un'organizzazione criminale

Operazione anti phishing: due calabresi a capo di un'organizzazione criminale

Trovato un arsenale in casolare abbandonato,

Trovato un arsenale in casolare abbandonato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33