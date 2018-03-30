50 foreign fighters in Italy - anti-terror chief (2)

Rome

Risk not v.high - de Raho

Rome, March 30 - There are an estimated 50 'foreign fighters' who have returned to Italy from ISIS's former war zones, national anti-mafia and anti-terror prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho told Naples newspaper Il Mattino on Friday. "Our country is considered more a territory of passage, after the end of the State of Daesh," he said. "We have to keep an eye on second-generation immigrants, who suffer from social conditions of marginalisation and offer the main seed bed for radicalisation towards terrorism," de Raho said. "But the risk is not very high, and our network of prevention is always active".

