Start from centre-right programme - Salvini (3)

Ischia, March 30 - Government-formation talks should start from the centre right's programme, anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. "Seeing as how the centre right was the coalition that won (the March 4 general election), I'm prepared to give life to a government that start from the centre-right programme," he said. Salvini said that meant "the cancellation of the Fornero (pension reform) law, cutting taxes, controlling borders, the expulsion of clandestine immigrants". He also said he was prepared to discuss the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) flagship policy proposal, a basic income, as well as "citizenship laws, and loans to get into the world of work." Salvini said "I'm ready to talk about everything, but we have to start from the Italians' vote".

