Don't have numbers for govt now but hopeful - Salvini (2)

Ischia, March 30 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he is hopeful an agreement can be found to form a government with a majority in parliament after this month's inconclusive general election. "We don't have the numbers now but we hope to have them within a few days," Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskpetic party is the lead group in the centre-right coalition that came first in the election, said as he left a hotel in Ischia where he is spending the Easter holidays. "The work of parliament started without weeks of waiting and without rows, thanks to the mediation conducted by the League. "Let's hope we can do the same with the government". Salvini says the centre right should lead the next government as the coalition is the biggest bloc in parliament with around 37% of the vote. But the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement say it should be the lead player as it is the biggest single party in the new parliament with around 32% of the vote.

