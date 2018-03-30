Italian broker shot dead in Mexico - report

Milan
30/03/2018
Milan, March 30 - An Italian financial broker has been found dead in Mexico with two shot wounds to the head, the La Provincia Pavese has reported. The body of Alberto Villani, a 37-year-old who lived in the northern city of Pavia, was found in a large plastic bag in Tlaltizaplan, some 100km from Mexico City, the local daily reported. "This happened to me because I'm a thief" was reportedly written in Spanish beside the body. The body was reportedly found on March 26. The last time he had contact with his partner, who lived with him in Pavia and is originally from El Salvador, was March 20, the newspaper said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali
di Salvatore De Maria
Scontro frontale, tragedia sfiorata a Briga
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online