Italian broker shot dead in Mexico - report

Milan, March 30 - An Italian financial broker has been found dead in Mexico with two shot wounds to the head, the La Provincia Pavese has reported. The body of Alberto Villani, a 37-year-old who lived in the northern city of Pavia, was found in a large plastic bag in Tlaltizaplan, some 100km from Mexico City, the local daily reported. "This happened to me because I'm a thief" was reportedly written in Spanish beside the body. The body was reportedly found on March 26. The last time he had contact with his partner, who lived with him in Pavia and is originally from El Salvador, was March 20, the newspaper said.