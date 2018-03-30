Former BR 'facilitator' arrested over Turin robbery (2)

Turin, March 30 - Salvatore Scivoli, a 66-year-old who is suspected of being a former 'facilitator' of the Red Brigades (BR) terrorist group, has been arrested by Turin police over the robbery of a shop-keeper that took place in February last year, sources said Friday. Scivoli, who is from Nichelino, has a criminal record. Another suspected has also been taken to jail in relation to the case. The hold-up is not thought to be linked to terrorism, sources said.