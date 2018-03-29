Human bones found in Porto Recanati (2)

Macerata
29/03/2018
Macerata, March 29 - Excavation work resumed on Thursday in the Marche town of Porto Recanati, where human bones were discovered Wednesday at an abandoned building close to a skyscraper where some 2,000 people live in precarious conditions. Investigators suspect that the bones found near the so-called Hotel House could belong to illegal migrants who were buried there. Forensic experts said later some of the bones belonged to a teenager. The human remains could include those of a 15-year-old Bengali migrant, Camelyi Mossamet, who was reported missing in Ancona eight years ago after she did not show up at the local Marconi middle school. Investigators believe she went to the Hotel House with her 19-year-old boyfriend before disappearing. The bones, including a skull, could belong to up to five bodies, according to police. DNA testing will be carried out on the remains found at the site by forensic scientists Roberto Scendoni and Mariano Cingolani.
