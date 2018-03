Plaster falls off Bologna tower (2)

Bologna, March 29 - A piece of plaster fell off one of Bologna's two famed city-centre towers and nearly hit a passer-by Thursday. Fire crews cordoned off the area. The piece came off the lower tower, the Garisenda, 48 metres tall. The other, 97m tower is called Asinelli. Experts inspected both towers and declared them safe. The piece that came off was a 5-cm-long piece of cement, the experts said.