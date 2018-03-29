Saguto removed from judiciary (3)

Rome, March 29 - Silvana Saguto, the former head of the prevention measures section of the Palermo court, was removed from the judiciary on Thursday after being indicted on charges of favouring family and friends in the management of assets seized from the mafia. Saguto is also on trial for her appointments of judicial administrators of seized assets. The disbarment was issued by the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). Saguto may appeal to the supreme Court of Cassation.