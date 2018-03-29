'Convergencies' on left and right - Di Maio (2)

Rome

Rome, March 29 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after talks with other parties Thursday that there were "convergencies" on both the left and right. "We expected it," he said, "because the ideas we are taking forward are commonsense and do not have ideological labels". Di Maio said that before going to President Sergio Mattarella for government-formation talks next Thursday "we invited the Whips of the other political forces for talks, to find out beforehand if there are convergencies on important issues for the country and I can tell you that there are, both on the right and on the left". Noting that the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) did not come to the talks, he said the PD was "insisting on being a brake on change".

