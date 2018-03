Not agst flat tax if Constitutional - Toninelli (3)

Rome, March 29 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senate Whip Danilo Toninelli said Thursday the M5S would not be against the anti-migrant Euroskpetic League's proposal forn a 15% flat tax if it complied with the Italian Constitution. "I'm very, very happy that (League leader) Matteo Salvini has opened to the (basic income)," the M5S's flagship policy proposal Toninelli said. "In the same way, we could tell them that if the flat tax is Constitutional and includes the poor, we won't shut off (talks)", said Toninelli.