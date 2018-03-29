Sorrentino's Berlusconi pic to come out in two parts (2)

Rome, March 29 - 'Loro' (Them), Paolo Sorrentino's warts-and-all film on ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, is to come out in two parts, the distributor said Thursday. The first half will hit cinemas on April 24 and the second on May 10, Universal Pictures International Italy said. Lawyers for the former three-time premier said earlier this month there is the risk of giving 'Loro' free advertising if a defamation suit is filed against it. A trailer was released Thursday painting an unflattering picture involving bunga bunga parties and other well-publicised troubles including a messy divorce. The lawyers recalled that Berlusconi did not take any legal action against Nanni Moretti's 'Il Caimano' (The Cayman), another critical portrait of Berlusconi. The first scenes of 'Loro' to be released show wild poolside parties, a crowd of girls wiggling their hips as Berlusconi watches, a government meeting with President Giorgio Napolitano, sports trophies on display in his living room, a very sad Veronica Lario, his ex-wife (played by Elena Sofia Ricci) and even his poodle Dudu', recently acquired in a pro-amimal rights move. Berlusconi is played by Sorrentino stalwart Toni Servillo.