Plaster falls in St Peter's, no one hurt (4)

Rome, March 29 - Pieces of plaster fell off the ceiling of St Peter's Basilica in Rome but no one was hurt Thursday. The pieces, believed to be fragments of stucco, fell at the beginning of the side nave, just beyond the chapel that holds Michelangelo's Pietà, sources said. Tourists, who were packing the basilica, left the area while taking photos with their cellphones. The basilica stayed open.