Mattarella consultations to start April 4 (3)

Rome, March 29 - President Sergio Mattarella's government-formation consultations will start at 10:30 on April 4 with Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, sources said Thursday. They will continue with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, and former president Giorgio Napolitano, the sources said. At 16:00 Mattarella will receive the autonomies group, at 16:45 the mixed in the Senate, at 17:30 the House mixed caucus, and at 18:30 Brothers of Italy.