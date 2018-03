Leader must know how to serve says pope at foot-washing Mass

Rome, March 29 - A leader must know how to serve, Pope Francis said Thursday before washing the feet of Rome prison inmates at a Mass commemorating the Last Supper. "Those in charge must serve, your leader must be your servant," the pope said in Regina Coeli Prison. "Jesus overturns the historical and cultural custom of the age" in washing the feet of his Apostles, a duty that was performed by slaves, Francis said. "But today, too, a good leader, wherever he is, must serve," said the pontiff. Francis added that he was a sinner like the inmates but represented Jesus.