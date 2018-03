Sala cleared of abuse of office at Expo (4)

Milan, March 29 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala was cleared Thursday of abuse of office over the Service Platform at the 2015 Universal Expo in the northern Italian city, when he was commissioner there. Sala was charged with having given the contract to supply 6,000 trees for the platform directly to the Mantovani company without putting it out to tender. The first citizen is still in the dock in another tranche of the case on charges of false representation. Thursday's ruling was handed down by a preliminary hearings judge. The judges said "a crime was not committed", clearing Sala of all wrongdoing.