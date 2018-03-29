Opposition will do PD good says Renzi (3)

Rome, March 29 - A spell in opposition will do the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) good, former leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday. "The political situation is clear: the PD will stay in opposition," he said in his e-news. "Staying in opposition it will be able to help the country by bringing a climate of civility and respect for the government, which was sadly lacking towards us". He said "those who won the elections will come to an agreement, sooner or later: besides, the Five Stars and the Centre right are forging agreements in all the institutional passages".