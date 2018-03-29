Opposition will do PD good says Renzi (3)

Rome
29/03/2018
Rome, March 29 - A spell in opposition will do the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) good, former leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday. "The political situation is clear: the PD will stay in opposition," he said in his e-news. "Staying in opposition it will be able to help the country by bringing a climate of civility and respect for the government, which was sadly lacking towards us". He said "those who won the elections will come to an agreement, sooner or later: besides, the Five Stars and the Centre right are forging agreements in all the institutional passages".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali
di Salvatore De Maria
Muore dopo incidente alla sorella
di Luigi Cristaldi
L’assassino di Graziella Campagna era libero
di Nuccio Anselmo
Alberti Casellati, anche a Palizzi fu eletta... miss del lido
di Pietro Parisi
“Il Cacciatore”, c’è la messinese Katia Greco
di Marco Bonardelli
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online