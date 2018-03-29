Rome

Opposition will do PD good says Renzi (3)

M5S and centre right will agree eventually

Opposition will do PD good says Renzi (3)

Rome, March 29 - A spell in opposition will do the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) good, former leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday. "The political situation is clear: the PD will stay in opposition," he said in his e-news. "Staying in opposition it will be able to help the country by bringing a climate of civility and respect for the government, which was sadly lacking towards us". He said "those who won the elections will come to an agreement, sooner or later: besides, the Five Stars and the Centre right are forging agreements in all the institutional passages".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

di Salvatore De Maria

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’assassino di Graziella Campagna era libero

L’assassino di Graziella Campagna era libero

di Nuccio Anselmo

Alberti Casellati, anche a Palizzi fu eletta... miss del lido

Alberti Casellati, anche a Palizzi fu eletta... miss del lido

di Pietro Parisi

“Il Cacciatore”, c’è la messinese Katia Greco

“Il Cacciatore”, c’è la messinese Katia Greco

di Marco Bonardelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33