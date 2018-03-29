'Regret' over expulsions says Russian embassy (3)

Rome
29/03/2018
Rome, March 29 - The Russian embassy in Rome reacted to Italy's expulsion of two Russian diplomats in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal by voicing "deep regret" and the hope a new government would support "constructive dialogue" with Russia. "It is with deep regret that we have received the decision to expel two functionaries of the Russian embassy in Italy," the embassy said in a statement. "This unfriendly gesture by Rome is in stark contrast with the centuries-long tradition of good and stable Russo-Italian relations" and was taken "by a cabinet that is formally outgoing". It said "we hope that the country's new government will want to pursue a policy of support for constructive dialogue and development of collaboration with Russia".
