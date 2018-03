Ex-wife gets 20 yrs for ordering architect killed

Como, March 29 - An Italian architect's former wife got 20 years in jail Thursday for ordering his death near Como in 2015, judicial sources said. Daniela Rho, 48, was found guilty in the murder of Alfio Molteni, 58, shot dead outside his home in Carugo on October 14 2015. The pair were in the process of separating and had had rows over the custody of their two daughters.