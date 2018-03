Rome prosecutors open probe into Fiori's death (3)

Rome, March 29 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday opened a probe into the death of 33-year-old Italian manager Alessandro Fiori, missing in Turkey for two weeks and found Thursday with his skull caved in in the port area of Istanbul, judicial sources said. Prosecutors are awaiting a first report on the case, the sources said. Fiori, form near Cremona, went missing on March 14 after leaving for Turkey on March 12. His documents, phone and empty wallet were found in his Istanbul hotel room.