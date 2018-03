Soccer: Gattuso renewal 'in Easter egg' - Mirabelli

Brescia, March 29 - Gennaro Gattuso's as AC Milan coach contract is set be renewed, Sporting Director Massimiliano Mirabelli said Wednesday. He said the renewal "will be in our Easter egg". "I've been saying for some time, Gattuso will be among the most important figures for us in the next few years," said Mirabelli. Gattuso, who had previously coached Sion, Palermo and FC Crete and was in the Mialn youth set-up, replaced Vincenzo Montella on November 27 with Milan in seventh place in Serie A. They are now in sixth spot, 25 points behind leaders Juventus.