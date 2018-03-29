M5S starts talks with other parties

Rome
29/03/2018
Rome, March 29 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) parliamentary Whips Danilo Toninelli and Giulia Grillo started a round of talks with their counterparts from other parties on Thursday to discuss their respective government programmes. The anti-establishment M5S says it should lead the next Italian government as it is the biggest individual party in the new parliament after winning 32% of the vote in this month's general election. But the centre right as a whole, led by by the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. Neither has a majority in parliament. The M5S talks with other whips started with the representatives of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) group. "It was very useful," said FI Senate Whip Anna Maria Bernini after her encounter.
