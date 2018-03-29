Rome

M5S starts talks with other parties

Useful meeting says FI Senate Whip

M5S starts talks with other parties

Rome, March 29 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) parliamentary Whips Danilo Toninelli and Giulia Grillo started a round of talks with their counterparts from other parties on Thursday to discuss their respective government programmes. The anti-establishment M5S says it should lead the next Italian government as it is the biggest individual party in the new parliament after winning 32% of the vote in this month's general election. But the centre right as a whole, led by by the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. Neither has a majority in parliament. The M5S talks with other whips started with the representatives of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) and the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) group. "It was very useful," said FI Senate Whip Anna Maria Bernini after her encounter.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali

di Salvatore De Maria

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

Muore dopo incidente alla sorella

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’assassino di Graziella Campagna era libero

L’assassino di Graziella Campagna era libero

di Nuccio Anselmo

Alberti Casellati, anche a Palizzi fu eletta... miss del lido

Alberti Casellati, anche a Palizzi fu eletta... miss del lido

di Pietro Parisi

“Il Cacciatore”, c’è la messinese Katia Greco

“Il Cacciatore”, c’è la messinese Katia Greco

di Marco Bonardelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33