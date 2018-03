Man hangs self in Turin park (3)

Turin, March 29 - A 53-year-old man hanged himself in a Turin park Thursday leaving a note saying the firm he worked for as a carpenter had not paid him for months and he didn't know what to do. The man, identified by his initials, S.I., was a Romanian carpenter and scaffolder who his wife said suffered from depression because of money woes. The man lived at Orbassano near Turin. He hanged himself in Turin's Stupinigi Park, just outside the city proper and a popular tourist spot.