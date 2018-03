Italy intends to bid for 2026 Winter Games with Milan/Turin (2)

Rome, March 29 - Italian Olympic Committee CONI said Thursday that it has sent a letter to the IOC communicating its intention to bid for the 2026 Winter Games, giving Milan/Turin as the host city. The letter says CONI wants to continue the dialogue of recent months following an invitation from the IOC in September while stressing that it is waiting for a new national government, after this month's inconclusive general election. CONI said it would be up to the IOC to decide which city will be the candidate to host the games at the end of the dialogue phase.