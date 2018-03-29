China, Vatican 'close to deal'

Beijing, March 29 - Negotiations between China and the Vatican are in their "final stages" and a deal could be signed by the end of the month, a Chinese bishop has said. Bishop Guo Jincai, secretary-general of the Bishops Conference of the Catholic Church in China, recognized by Beijing, said the deal is expected to address the controversial issue of the appointment of bishops, in an interview to the government-backed Global Times. "If everything goes right, the deal could be signed as early as the end of this month", he was quoted as saying. "The timing depends on details of the deal or technical issues". The report published by the Global Times also quoted the bishop as saying that both sides are making "positive efforts" to promote the essential deal. Ties between China and the Vatican have long been strained by disputes over who can appoint bishops in the country. China broke off diplomatic ties with the Holy See in 1951, and many Catholics were forced to go underground under former communist leader Mao Zedong's rule. Religious practices were tolerated again starting from the 1980s. Catholics in China can currently attend state-approved churches or have be part of underground congregations.