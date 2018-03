Most State pensions for private sector under 1,000 euros (2)

Rome, March 29 - INPS said Thursday that 70.8% of the 17.88 million State pensions it is paying out in 2018 for people who were employed in the private sector are under 1,000 euros a month. It said the proportion of pensions for private-sector workers under 1,000 euros goes up to 86.6% for women. The data released by the national pensions and social security agency regarded individual pensions and not the overall monthly earnings of individual pensioners. The two things are not always the same as many people benefit from more than one type of pension.