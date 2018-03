Bank of Italy pays 4.9 bn to State (2)

Rome, March 29 - The Bank of Italy said Thursday that it will pay 4.9 billion euros to the State as Governor Ignazio Visco presented the central bank's annual accounts to shareholders. The money derives from taxes and 3.365 billion euros in dividends from the 2017 accounts. The payment to the State is up by around 1.5 billion euros with respect to last year, Visco said. "It's the highest level ever achieved by the institute," the governor said, adding that it was helped by the European Central Bank's extraordinary monetary policy.