Worker electrocuted while working on Bologna train line

Bologna, March 19 - A worker in the night between Wednesday and Thursday died from electrocution while he was working on a train line on the outskirts of Bologna. The victim was 56, from Naples, and worked for the 'Sifel' company in charge of maintenance of the electrical line. The incident occurred at the 'Navile crossroads' on the outskirts of Bologna at around 1:40 am. Rail police and railway company Rete Ferroviaria Italiana are investigating the incident.