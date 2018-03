Soccer: Much-loved coach Emiliano Mondonico dead (2)

Milan, March 29 - Much-loved Italian soccer coach Emiliano Mondonico has died at the age of 71, his daughter Clara said on Facebook on Thursday. "By Dad... you were our example and our strength... now we'll try to do as you taught us," read the message announcing the death of Mondonico, who had been ill for some time. The former winger started out his coaching career with his former club Cremonese and he led them promotion to Serie A in 1984. He had successful stints at much sides and was best known for his spells at Atalanta and Torino, with whom he won the 1993 Italian Cup.