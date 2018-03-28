PD votes not available - Delrio tells Salvini, Di Maio (3)

Rome

Rome, March 28 - Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Graziano Delrio said Wednesday that "the votes of the PD are not available" to help the 5-Star Movement (M5S) or the centre right form a government. "We decide," added Delrio when asked about a crossfire on Wednesday between League leader Matteo Salvini and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio over who had a stronger hand to play in the formation of a new government. The M5S is the biggest single party in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote in this month's inconclusive general election. But the centre right as a whole, led by by the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. Earlier on Wednesday Salvini blasted Di Maio's apparently uncompromising stance ahead of talks on the formation of a new government. "Where does Di Maio think he's going on his own," Salvini said. "I'd like to see him find 90 votes (in parliament), (lawmakers) who are convinced (by him) overnight". Di Maio responded with irony via Twitter, sending Salvini his "best wishes" for wanting to "form a government with the 50 votes of the PD of (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi in agreement with (Silvio) Berlusconi)." An agreement between the M5S and the League is seen by many as the most likely basis for a new government with the PD saying it will remain in the opposition after its poor electoral showing.

