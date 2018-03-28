Rome

PD deputy Speakerships democratic issue - Martina (2)

Caretaker leader says should not be linked to other issue

Rome, March 28 - Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina said Wednesday that it was the centre-left group's right to have its members among the deputy speakers in parliament and it would not accept having the support of rival parties for its candidates conditional on other issues. "The presence of PD in the Speaker teams in the Lower House and the Senate, with functions of representation and control, is a democratic issue and it should regard everyone," Martina said. "We are the second-biggest party in parliament and we represent millions of electors who did not vote for the right or the 5 Stars. "Our function cannot be degraded, nor can our presence in these fundamental parliamentary bodies be conditioned on exchanges for other responsibilities". At the weekend centre right Forza Italia (FI) Senator Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, an ally of leader Silvio Berlusconi, was elected Senate Speaker. The House Speakership went to M5S former RAI state broadcaster watchdog chair Roberto Fico.

