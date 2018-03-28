Woman cleared of killing children due to mental state (2)

Gela
28/03/2018
Gela, March 28 - A woman was cleared of the homicide of her two female children, aged seven and nine, at her home in Gela in December 2016 on Wednesday when a court in the Sicilian city declared her mentally incapable at the time. The decision was taken on the basis of a report by a psychiatrist. Giusy Savatta, a teacher, told Carabinieri police that she also tried to commit suicide and was driven by fears that her husband would abandon the family. The woman will have to spend a period of time, as yet not set, at a psychiatric facility.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Muore dopo incidente alla sorella
di Luigi Cristaldi
Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali
di Salvatore De Maria
Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online