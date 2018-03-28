Woman cleared of killing children due to mental state (2)

Gela, March 28 - A woman was cleared of the homicide of her two female children, aged seven and nine, at her home in Gela in December 2016 on Wednesday when a court in the Sicilian city declared her mentally incapable at the time. The decision was taken on the basis of a report by a psychiatrist. Giusy Savatta, a teacher, told Carabinieri police that she also tried to commit suicide and was driven by fears that her husband would abandon the family. The woman will have to spend a period of time, as yet not set, at a psychiatric facility.