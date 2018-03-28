Salvini says will go to Mattarella alone (3)

Rome
28/03/2018
Rome, March 28 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo salvini said Wednesday he would got to government-formation consultations held by President Sergio Mattarella on his own starting next week. He said this had been agreed with his centre-right allies led by centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi. Confirming that the centre right parties will go to the president as separate delegations, Salvini said "I'm going to the president on my own. That's what the centre right has decided, for the first time it's OK...then we'll see". The other main ally in the coalition is the far-right nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party led by Giorgia Meloni.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Muore dopo incidente alla sorella
di Luigi Cristaldi
Ragazza si lancia da una terrazza di via Dogali
di Salvatore De Maria
Omicidio Fiorillo, arrestato uno dei presunti autori
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online