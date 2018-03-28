Salvini says will go to Mattarella alone (3)

Rome, March 28 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo salvini said Wednesday he would got to government-formation consultations held by President Sergio Mattarella on his own starting next week. He said this had been agreed with his centre-right allies led by centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi. Confirming that the centre right parties will go to the president as separate delegations, Salvini said "I'm going to the president on my own. That's what the centre right has decided, for the first time it's OK...then we'll see". The other main ally in the coalition is the far-right nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party led by Giorgia Meloni.