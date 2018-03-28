Two killed in Livorno port blast (3)

Livorno
28/03/2018
Livorno, March 28 - Two workers were killed and another was seriously injured in the explosion of a fuel tank at Livorno's industrial port on Wednesday. The tank contained ethyl acetate. The accident happened inside the Costiero Nero depot at the port, sources said. According to an initial reconstruction the workers were doing maintenance work and the tank had been emptied. The two dead workers, from the Livorno-based Labromare company, were working outside the tank. The area was evacuated.
