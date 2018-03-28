Italian teacher probed in Puglia terror case

Bari
28/03/2018
Bari, march 28 - An Italian teacher from Foggia who works in Ferrara has been placed under investigation in a terror probe which Tuesday saw the arrest of an Italo-Egyptian accused of preaching martyrdom to children, judicial sources said Wednesday. The teacher is said to have converted to Islam. An investigation by anti-mafia police showed the man had been in contact with the Foggia Islamic cultural centre run by Mohy Eldin Mostafa Omer Abdel Rahman, sources said.
