Two killed in Livorno port blast (2)

One seriously hurt as fuel tank explodes

Livorno, March 28 - Two workers were killed and another was seriously injured in the explosion of a fuel tank at Livorno's industrial port on Wednesday. Sources said there may be more injured workers. The accident happened inside the Costiero Nero depot at the port, sources said. According to an initial reconstruction the workers were doing maintenance work and the tank had been emptied.

