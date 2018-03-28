Stop all migrant landings for terror threat - Salvini (3)

Rome

After arrests, Frontex warning

Rome, March 28 - Anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday called for an end to all migrant landings amid a terror threat. "The risk of terrorism if very high: after the arrests and Frontex's alert on the possibility of there being terrorists infiltrated among those landing, we ask for an immediate move, an ironclad control on all our borders by land and sea and the suspension of all further landings on our coasts," he said. There have been several arrests of migrant would-be terrorists in Italy recently, the latest, on Wednesday, a Turin-based Moroccan Italian planning to enlist lone wolves for truck bombings. Frontex issued its warning on the possible infiltration of migrant crossings on Tuesday.

