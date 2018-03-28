Camorra hitmen nabbed in cold case (2)

Naples, March 28 - Two Camorra mafia hitmen were arrested Wednesday for mistakenly killing an innocent man near Caserta 22 years ago. Vittorio Rega was killed on July 30 1996. Before he died he managed to name his killers. Antonio Bruno, 61, and Pasquale Cirillo, 47, were arrested for murder. They mistook Rega's car for that of their target, rival clan member Giovanbattista Tartaglione. Tartaglione was found burned to death in his car two months afterwards.